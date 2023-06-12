Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska Governor announces Craig Strong as 34th adjutant general [Image 8 of 11]

    Nebraska Governor announces Craig Strong as 34th adjutant general

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced his decision May 26, 2023, to appoint Brig. Gen. Craig Strong to become the 34th Adjutant General of the Nebraska Military Department, which includes the Air National Guard, Army National Guard, and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. Strong will succeed Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, who plans to retire, following a change of command ceremony planned for July 8, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 11:14
    Photo ID: 7854606
    VIRIN: 230526-Z-NH313-0008
    Resolution: 5561x3707
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    This work, Nebraska Governor announces Craig Strong as 34th adjutant general [Image 11 of 11], by MAJ Scott Ingalsbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nebraska Governor announces Strong appointment as 34th adjutant general

    Adjutant General
    Nebraska
    TAG
    U.S. Army
    Governor
    National Guard

