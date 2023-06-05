Free Daps and Jonathan Burns perform aboard USS Ronald Reagan

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer | 230608-N-AR554-1064 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2023) Free Daps, a group that specializes...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer | 230608-N-AR554-1064 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2023) Free Daps, a group that specializes in rap, music and comedy, and Jonathan Burns, a contortionist and comedian, perform in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 8, 2023. Free Daps and Jonathan Burns performed for the crew as part of a tour organized by Navy Entertainment, which provides Sailors with quality entertainment while overseas and on ships at sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer) see less | View Image Page

PHILIPPINNE SEA – The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), hosted beatboxers and freestyle rappers Free Daps as well as contortionist and comedian Jonathan Burns for a performance sponsored by Navy Entertainment, while on their current deployment, June 8, 2023.



The show kicked off with an interactive comedy show by Jonathan Burns, followed by Free Daps rapping improvised rhymes among hundreds of Ronald Reagan Sailors.



“Events like these are huge. For people to get away from day-to-day work, see their friends … that’s a really big deal,” said Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Jessica Degree, assigned to the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141.



Free Daps has been touring and creating personalized and spontaneous shows that blend hip-hop and comedy for many years.



“I think it’s incredible that anyone would sign up to serve our country,” said Isaac Knox, Free Daps member. “We love performing, and it adds that much more meaning for us to be able to perform for the service members that make our lives possible.”



Performing for family and friends from a young age, Burns added magic to his act in his teen years. He began to professionally perform his variety act in 2004 after graduating college. He was invited to begin performing for the armed forces in the wake of COVID-19, touring through Europe and then 7th Fleet, ultimately leading him aboard America’s flagship.



“This has been an amazing experience for me,” said Burns. “It’s an honor to give Sailors a little break from their intense lives, to be a part of that and make people smile and have them laugh at me.”



At the show, Burns drew in the crowd as the opening act, performing unexpected bodily feats and goofy musical comedy. Free Daps’ performance, featuring constant audience participation, consisted of quick and specific jokes involving the Sailors in the audience. The group delivered continuous punchlines inspired by personal objects and adlibs contributed by the crowd, all while remaining in time.



“When Free Daps came on stage, they managed to incorporate everyone in my group into their verses. No one was spared, it was hilarious,” said Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Ian McCallister. “This is something I will personally remember for the rest of my career.”