MILITARY STAR Offers One-Day-Only Savings June 14 for U.S. Army’s 248th Birthday

Courtesy Photo | Join the Exchange in saluting our nation’s oldest service branch with one-day...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Join the Exchange in saluting our nation’s oldest service branch with one-day savings while using your MILITARY STAR card on the U.S. Army's 248th birthday. June 14 only, enjoy 10 cents off per gallon at Exchange fuel stations, 15% off at participating Exchange restaurants and $10 off at mall vendors. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and MILITARY STAR® are celebrating the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday with one-day savings for cardholders.



On June 14, Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, retirees, military families and other authorized shoppers can enjoy exclusive savings with MILITARY STAR, including:



• 15% off at participating Exchange restaurants instead of the everyday 10% discount

• 10 cents off every gallon of gas at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations and select Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange locations instead of the everyday 5-cent discount

• $10 off a purchase of $25 or more at Exchange mall vendors (Coupon required. Visit the main store customer service desk to receive the coupon.)



“The Exchange is honored to play a role in the lives of Soldiers, Army retirees, Veterans and their families,” said Army Col. Brian Memoli, Exchange deputy director of logistics. “We are thrilled to celebrate the Army’s 248th birthday by offering these valuable savings to the military community.”



Shoppers can find additional Army birthday savings in stores and online. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view the latest deals and weekly sales flyers.



To apply for a MILTIARY STAR card, visit aafes.media/MilStarPA.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



