    MILITARY STAR Offers One-Day-Only Savings June 14 for U.S. Army’s 248th Birthday

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Join the Exchange in saluting our nation’s oldest service branch with one-day savings while using your MILITARY STAR card on the U.S. Army's 248th birthday. June 14 only, enjoy 10 cents off per gallon at Exchange fuel stations, 15% off at participating Exchange restaurants and $10 off at mall vendors.

