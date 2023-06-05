Join the Exchange in saluting our nation’s oldest service branch with one-day savings while using your MILITARY STAR card on the U.S. Army's 248th birthday. June 14 only, enjoy 10 cents off per gallon at Exchange fuel stations, 15% off at participating Exchange restaurants and $10 off at mall vendors.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2023 13:03
|Photo ID:
|7843689
|VIRIN:
|230607-D-D0482-0001
|Resolution:
|1000x563
|Size:
|85.12 KB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MILITARY STAR Offers One-Day-Only Savings June 14 for U.S. Army’s 248th Birthday, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MILITARY STAR Offers One-Day-Only Savings June 14 for U.S. Army’s 248th Birthday
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT