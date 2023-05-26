Carrier Strike Group 9 holds change of command

PACIFIC OCEAN – Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9 held a change of command ceremony June 2 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), while conducting operations off the coast of southern California.

Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick turned command over to Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander as commander, CSG 9.

“It’s been the honor and privilege of my career to lead this incredible group of Sailors the past two years,” said Chadwick. “I leave you in the hands of one of the finest Naval officers I know, and I ask that you give Rear Adm. Alexander the same high level of support and professionalism as you have to me.”

Chadwick took command of CSG 9 in July 2021, leading a team comprised of USS Theodore Roosevelt, USS Lake Erie (CG 70), six guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 23, and 80 aircraft of Carrier Air Wing 11. During his two years in command, he oversaw the completion of an 18-month maintenance availability and follow-on Fleet certifications for Theodore Roosevelt.

Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, served as presiding officer and guest speaker for the ceremony.

“Adm. Chadwick guided this strike group through an extraordinary period, ensuring the Nation can continue to rely on its ships, aircraft and Sailors to protect and defend our way of life,” said Boyle. “He was the right leader to guide this fighting team at this crucial time in our history, and our Navy and Nation are stronger as a result.”



Chadwick and Alexander, in keeping with time-honored Navy tradition, marked the ceremonial changing of command by reading their orders from the podium.

“It’s an honor to be taking command of Carrier Strike Group 9 at this critical time in our Nation’s history,” said Alexander. “This team – and the Sailors who make our mission success possible – are moving with purpose through our deployment workup cycle. We are ready to answer the call and to ensure a safe and open Indo-Pacific as a direct result of Rear Adm. Chadwick’s insightful and forward-thinking leadership.”

Alexander's previous assignment was as commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center.

CSG 9’s mission is to plan and conduct operations and exercises in a variety of warfare areas including surface, subsurface and air while participating in the employment of Navy assets and assisting type commanders in the preparation and execution of employment and training schedules. They are based in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of responsibility operating as part of naval forces in the Indo-Pacific.

To learn more about Theodore Roosevelt, visit https://www.navy.mil/USS-THEODORE-ROOSEVELT and www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSTR-CVN71.

