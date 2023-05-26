Expect limited parking at Lake Cumberland Resource Management Office for solar power installation

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that parking will be...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that parking will be limited at the Lake Cumberland Resource Management Office and Visitor Center during June and July 2023. see less | View Image Page

SOMERSET, Ky. (June 1, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that parking will be limited at the Lake Cumberland Resource Management Office and Visitor Center during brief periods in June and July 2023 while contractors install solar power at this location.



Installation of solar power makes it possible to become a net-zero power site. This means the Corps of Engineers can produce as much power as consumed and in a way that reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Visitors are still welcome in the Visitor Center and Black Walnut Eagle Scout Trail during normal business hours.



“This is an outstanding opportunity to offset the Corps’ carbon footprint.” said Jonathan Friedman, resource manager of Lake Cumberland and Laurel River Lake. “In addition to solar panels, this project installs the foundation for electric vehicle charging stations. This supports the administration’s plan to include electric vehicles into the federal fleet.”​​​​​



