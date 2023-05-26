Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expect limited parking at Lake Cumberland Resource Management Office for solar power installation

    SOMERSET, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that parking will be limited at the Lake Cumberland Resource Management Office and Visitor Center during June and July 2023.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Kentucky
    Corps of Engineers
    Solar Power
    Somerset
    Lake Cumberland

