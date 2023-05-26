USAG Fort Hamilton Commander visits local JROTC Cadets

COL Brian Jacobs, Commander of USAG Fort Hamilton, visited Fort Hamilton High School (FHHS) in Bay Ridge, NY, during the early morning school period on May 23, 2023, to address the formation of approximately 120 Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps (JROTC) cadets.



The purpose of his visit was to inspire and guide the cadets towards a path of personal growth and excellence.



During the visit, COL Jacobs emphasized dedication, leadership, and staying well-informed. He encouraged the cadets to develop a reading habit, regardless of the subject, as a crucial tool for personal growth.



By emphasizing the importance of reading, he encouraged critical thinking, diverse exploration, and staying informed about current events, irrespective of their chosen careers.



Drawing from his experiences as a Garrison Commander, and as a US Military Academy, at West Point graduate, COL Jacobs highlighted how reading broadens knowledge and shapes well-rounded individuals.



The cadets actively engaged with COL Jacobs by posing thought-provoking questions about time management, stress, and priorities. As well as asking COL Jacobs about his military service and role as a garrison commander.



COL Jacobs expressed gratitude to the entire JROTC formation by posing for photographs, recognizing their unwavering dedication to the program.



He extended heartfelt wishes to the fifteen seniors graduating with future success in their education plans, and to those who were heading into military service, while acknowledging their significant role in the program's accomplishments during their time in the FHHS JROTC program.



The visit by the Garrison Commander to FHHS not only strengthened the school-military base bond but also empowered the participants.



Through meaningful interactions, heartfelt conversations, and the exchange of photographs, the visit left an indelible mark on the cadets, fostering a deep sense of pride, motivation, and a powerful desire to excel in their future endeavors.

