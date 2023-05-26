Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Fort Hamilton Commander visits local JROTC Cadets [Image 1 of 6]

    USAG Fort Hamilton Commander visits local JROTC Cadets

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    COL Brian Jacobs, Commander of USAG Fort Hamilton, answers questions from Fort Hamilton Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps cadets during a visit to Fort Hamilton High School in Bay Ridge, NY, on May 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 19:55
    Photo ID: 7822809
    VIRIN: 230523-A-LO645-079
    Resolution: 4990x2908
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Fort Hamilton Commander visits local JROTC Cadets [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Mentorship
    Future Leaders
    US Army
    Community Engagement
    USAG Fort Hamilton

