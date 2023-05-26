Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Fort Hamilton Commander visits local JROTC Cadets [Image 3 of 6]

    USAG Fort Hamilton Commander visits local JROTC Cadets

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps (JROTC) cadets from Fort Hamilton High School (FHHS) in Bay Ridge, take a group photo with COL Brian Jacobs, Commander of USAG Fort Hamilton, during COL Jacobs's visit to the FHHS JRTOC morning formation on May 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.28.2023 19:55
    Photo ID: 7822814
    VIRIN: 230523-A-LO645-324
    Resolution: 4713x2160
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    JROTC
    Mentorship
    Future Leaders
    US Army
    Community Engagement
    gfd
    USAG Fort Hamilton

