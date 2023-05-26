Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps (JROTC) cadets from Fort Hamilton High School (FHHS) in Bay Ridge, take a group photo with COL Brian Jacobs, Commander of USAG Fort Hamilton, during COL Jacobs's visit to the FHHS JRTOC morning formation on May 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 05.28.2023 19:55 Photo ID: 7822814 VIRIN: 230523-A-LO645-324 Resolution: 4713x2160 Size: 2.75 MB Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Fort Hamilton Commander visits local JROTC Cadets [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.