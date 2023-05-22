Range Medics Fighting The Heat

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston | Fort Chaffee, Ark. - Heat casualties are a major concern for combat medics during...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston | Fort Chaffee, Ark. - Heat casualties are a major concern for combat medics during annual training, and the medics at range 87 on call for the Soldiers of the 937th Forward Support Company were no different, May 18, 2023. The 937th FSC were conducting convoy live fire training, and the heat had climbed to the low 90 degrees by noon after the clouds had cleared. “Heat is a really big issue, especially in full gear,” said Pvt. Kayla Rogers, combat medic for the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade. “A lot of the times, like when we go in the “heat cats”of certain situations, (The categories of heat conditions that medical personnel use to measure safe working conditions outside.), you can roll up your sleeves and un-blouse your boots and you get more airflow. But, on the range is it's especially harder to maintain that without breaking the PPE.” (Photo by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston) see less | View Image Page

Fort Chaffee, Ark. - Heat casualties are a major concern for combat medics during annual training, and the medics at range 87 on call for the Soldiers of the 937th Forward Support Company were no different, May 18, 2023.



The 937th FSC were conducting convoy live fire training, and the heat had climbed to the low 90 degrees by noon after the clouds had cleared.



“Heat is a really big issue, especially in full gear,” said Pvt. Kayla Rogers, combat medic for the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade. “A lot of the times, like when we go in the “heat cats”of certain situations, (The categories of heat conditions that medical personnel use to measure safe working conditions outside.), you can roll up your sleeves and un-blouse your boots and you get more airflow. But, on the range is it's especially harder to maintain that without breaking the PPE.”



Soldiers wear a variety of personal protective equipment to protect themselves at the range, while driving tactical vehicles, and in training for what they would be required to wear in combat.



“So it's harder and there's a lot more [heat casualties] on ranges. So, I was mainly worried about the heat,” said Rogers. “I brought my aid bag. My bag has all my “to go”equipment; airway, breathing, circulation. It covers everything. I have splints, everything in there. I brought ice sheets. I brought my litter. All the standard equipment that we're supposed to have.”



Rogers is an emergency medical technician in the Fort Smith area on her civilian side. But, she says being in the Arkansas National Guard brings with it a lot of medical training she would probably not see in her civilian career.



“So, you don't get to see a lot of the same kind of situations on the civilian side as you do military side,” said Rogers. “It's a cool experience to get like both aspects, civilian and military training. So, I mean, it's a lot of practice. I just get to keep maintaining throughout my career of health care. I love health care. I love the National Guard. This is why I do my job.”