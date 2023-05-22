Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Range Medics Fighting The Heat [Image 1 of 4]

    Range Medics Fighting The Heat

    FORT CHAFFEE, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Fort Chaffee, Ark. - Heat casualties are a major concern for combat medics during annual training, and the medics at range 87 on call for the Soldiers of the 937th Forward Support Company were no different, May 18, 2023.

    The 937th FSC were conducting convoy live fire training, and the heat had climbed to the low 90 degrees by noon after the clouds had cleared.

    “Heat is a really big issue, especially in full gear,” said Pvt. Kayla Rogers, combat medic for the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade. “A lot of the times, like when we go in the “heat cats”of certain situations, (The categories of heat conditions that medical personnel use to measure safe working conditions outside.), you can roll up your sleeves and un-blouse your boots and you get more airflow. But, on the range is it's especially harder to maintain that without breaking the PPE.”

    TAGS

    combat medic
    Annual Training
    live fire
    Arkansas National Guard
    68W
    Fort Chaffee
    142nd Field Artillery Brigade

