Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service

Photo By Gustave Rehnstrom | Lt. Gen. (Retired) Ronald J. Place; Dr. Paul R. Cordts, Steven Winn, and Col. Jason...... read more read more Photo By Gustave Rehnstrom | Lt. Gen. (Retired) Ronald J. Place; Dr. Paul R. Cordts, Steven Winn, and Col. Jason Seery, help cut a cake at the Winn ACH 40th Anniversary Celebration, May 22 on Fort Stewart. Place, Cordts were both former commanders at Winn ACH. Seery is the current Winn Commander, and Steven Winn is the grandson of Brigadier General Dean Flewellyn Winn Sr., for whom the hospital was named in May 1983. see less | View Image Page

Winn Army Community Hospital celebrated 40 years of community partnership and service to Soldiers, their families, and retirees during an anniversary event, May 22 on Fort Stewart.



The U.S. Army Medical Department-Fort Stewart / Low Country Market leadership of Col. Jason Seery and Command Sgt. Maj. Jan “Eddy” Miller invited community members to join the hospital in recalling its roots and sharing insight into the future. The event included a ceremony, cake cutting, tours and refreshments.



Three guest speakers were on-hand for the ceremony including the former Defense Health Agency Director, Lt. Gen. (Retired) Ronald J. Place; the Deputy Assistant Director for Medical Affairs, Dr. Paul R. Cordts; and Medical Readiness Command, East Commander, Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger. Place and Cordts were also former Winn ACH commanders.



Also in attendance was a third former Winn ACH Commander, Col. (Ret.) Michelle Monroe and Steven Winn, the grandson to Brigadier General Dean Flewellyn Winn Sr., for whom the hospital was named in May 1983.



Seery opened by familiarizing attendees with the history of healthcare on Fort Stewart, going beyond the hospital ribbon cutting in May 1983, to when Camp Stewart was created in 1940. He said initially, medical services on Camp Stewart helped Soldiers remain healthy and prepared them prior to World War II. He said while the mission was basically the same – keeping Soldiers ready to answer the nation’s call, it has grown and evolved to support Servicemembers, retirees and their families too.

Place, Cordts and Kruger each spoke on aspects of that evolution.



They noted challenges have arisen -- like deployments, transitions and transformations, a global pandemic, and technology advances. But each spoke on how Winn ACH, its staff and the community partners have risen to the occasion.



Today, Winn ACH is the healthcare flagship for the DHA Low Country Market, supporting more than 55,000 beneficiaries in the Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield community and about 12,000 rotational National Guard Soldiers. Other Low Country Market Facilities supporting that mission are Tuttle Army Health Clinic on Hunter Army Airfield; Marne North Troop Medical Clinic; Lloyd Hawks Troops Medical Clinic, the Richmond Hill Medical Home, the installation’s embedded Behavioral Health Clinics and five dental facilities.



Krueger said over the last 40 years, the Winn ACH team has successfully led through challenges and changes. She said each time, the team has responded with honor, dignity and commitment.



"It comes from being part of a meaningful community," Krueger said. "You have executed Army Medicine's Charge, to remain ready, responsive and relevant; while providing World Class care here and ensuring all the medical personnel that work within your walls are ready to provide that care - shoulder to shoulder with our Soldiers when called upon."



And as the mission evolves, the hospital and leadership continue to look for ways to improve those services.



Cordts said innovation was important in meeting future needs. He said the importance of digital communications would be important, like telehealth appointments.



“We are celebrating 40 years of a brick-and-mortar facility today,” Cordts said, but noted healthcare services was moving in new technological directions. “…We may never fully replace a physical facility, but we are only going to use it, when it benefits the patient.”



Place agreed it was important to look for ways to improving support by reviewing the healthcare legacy.



“History is important,” Place said. “Everything that we do today, is based on the true excellence of people who have come before us. That is not to say it was perfect. We’re human. We make mistakes. But our responsibility is to take that great work and make it even better.”



"The world's a challenging place,” Place said. But this community, this installation, military and civilian has successfully faced those challenges since 1940.”



He said while the day’s occasion marked the anniversary of a building, it was more than that. It was the celebration of a remarkable commitment - a legacy that continues to grow.



“… the success here is only because of successive generations of extraordinary people,” Place said addressing the staff and community members in attendance. “And that's now you."