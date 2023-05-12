Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service [Image 5 of 5]

    Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service

    31324, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Lt. Gen. (Retired) Ronald J. Place; Dr. Paul R. Cordts, Steven Winn, and Col. Jason Seery, help cut a cake at the Winn ACH 40th Anniversary Celebration, May 22 on Fort Stewart. Place, Cordts were both former commanders at Winn ACH. Seery is the current Winn Commander, and Steven Winn is the grandson of Brigadier General Dean Flewellyn Winn Sr., for whom the hospital was named in May 1983.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 13:00
    Photo ID: 7814983
    VIRIN: 230522-O-TY372-500
    Resolution: 1948x2048
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: 31324, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service
    Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service
    Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service
    Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service
    Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT