Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service

Lt. Gen. (Retired) Ronald J. Place; Dr. Paul R. Cordts, Steven Winn, and Col. Jason Seery, help cut a cake at the Winn ACH 40th Anniversary Celebration, May 22 on Fort Stewart. Place, Cordts were both former commanders at Winn ACH. Seery is the current Winn Commander, and Steven Winn is the grandson of Brigadier General Dean Flewellyn Winn Sr., for whom the hospital was named in May 1983.

