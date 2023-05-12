Mission Readiness Command, East Commander, Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger, was a guest speaker at the Winn ACH 40 year anniversary ceremony May 22 on Fort Stewart. She spoke on the outstanding support to the 3rd Infantry Division and community, and wished Winn ACH and staff continued success.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 12:59 Photo ID: 7814980 VIRIN: 230522-A-LS154-207 Resolution: 1365x2048 Size: 427.29 KB Location: WINN ARMY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.