Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service [Image 4 of 5]

    Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service

    WINN ARMY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Patrick Young 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Mission Readiness Command, East Commander, Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger, was a guest speaker at the Winn ACH 40 year anniversary ceremony May 22 on Fort Stewart. She spoke on the outstanding support to the 3rd Infantry Division and community, and wished Winn ACH and staff continued success.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 12:59
    Photo ID: 7814980
    VIRIN: 230522-A-LS154-207
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 427.29 KB
    Location: WINN ARMY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service
    Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service
    Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service
    Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service
    Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Winn legacy continues, hospital celebrates 40 years of service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT