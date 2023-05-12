NRS Rapid City Celebrates Future Sailors

Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Rapid City, part of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains, held a ‘Fair Winds and Following Seas’ celebration event for future Sailors at Canyon Lake Park, Rapid City, S.D., May 20, 2023.



The event was open to all future Sailors from the area, as well as, their friends, family, educators and mentors.



“To hold this event was an honor for us at NATG Northern Plains,” said Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Matthew Fuchs, recruiter assigned to NRS Rapid City. “These men and women are about to embark on a life changing journey by joining the U.S. Navy, and having made that decision myself, wanted to be part of hosting an event to show our support and admiration for them.”



The event consisted of food and games, and provided an opportunity for the future sailors to interact with each other before departing for Navy basic training located at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Ill.

“It was super exciting to have the recruiters meet out families and provided a lot more motivation on my decision to join the Navy,” said Jenna Daniel, future Sailor and Central High School graduate from Rapid City, S.D. She is most excited about learning her new job as a Culinary Specialist, and being able to get out there and see the world, Daniel added.



“I think the event was very welcoming, well put together and included some fun activities that brought everyone together, and I think for the other recruits this will provide some insight as to what to expect when they join,” said Christopher Daniel, father of future Sailor Jenna Daniel and prior Air Force. “Everyone [in the military] is just one big family no matter what walk of life they come from.”



During the event the recruiters made themselves available for questions from the friends and family members of the future Sailors.



It was great to meet and interact with others who are joining the Navy, said Malyki Herbaugh, future Sailor and Central High School graduate from Rapid City. He is looking forward to the military lifestyle and the stories and experiences he will be able to talk about, added Herbaugh.



Approximately 70 people attended the event in support of the nine future Sailors that were able to make it. The nine future Sailors were: Jenna Daniel, Central High School graduate from Rapid City, S.D., Lex Zuniga, Western Dakota Technical College Graduate from Rapid City, Alex Wells, currently attending Central High School from Rapid City, Joshua Frye, Central High School graduate from Rapid City, Malyki Herbaugh, Central High School graduate from Rapid City, RayAnn Ward, Dupree High School graduate from Eagle Butte, S.D., Dustin Baxter, Lakota Technical High School graduate from Pine Ridge, S.D., Carson Casey, Stevens High School graduate from Rapid City, and Lukas Leier, Stevens High School graduate from Rapid City.



“We cannot commend these future Sailors enough for their decision to join,” said Navy Counselor 1st Class Jason Standiford, recruiter assigned to NRS Rapid City. “Their drive and perseverance to decide to join the world’s greatest Navy and make their positive impacts on the world is something they all should be proud of.”



“The event was wonderful and informative, it was really nice to feel included I the event,” said Melissa Daniel, mother of future Sailor Jenna Daniel. “I really think that this is a great opportunity for her, and I am really happy that she is joining the Navy.”



For more information on opportunities with the Navy, go to www.navy.com, or visit your local U.S. Navy recruiting office.



NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

