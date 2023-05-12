Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRS Rapid City Future Sailors [Image 5 of 7]

    NRS Rapid City Future Sailors

    RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP NORTHERN PLAINS

    230520-N-TI693-1291

    RAPID CITY, S.D. (May 20, 2023) - Future Sailors Lex Zuniga, Joshua Frye, Lukas Leier, Malyki Herbaugh, Jenna Daniel, Alex Wells, and Dustin Baxter pose for a group photo during a 'Fair Winds and Following Seas' event hosted by Navy Recruiting Station Rapid City, part of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, at Canyon Lake Park in Rapid City, S.D., May 20, 2023. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.20.2023 22:09
    Photo ID: 7808225
    VIRIN: 230520-N-TI693-1291
    Resolution: 5286x3524
    Size: 0 B
    Location: RAPID CITY, SD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRS Rapid City Future Sailors [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NRS Rapid City Future Sailors
    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NTAGNorthernPlains; #NTAG_NP; #CNRC

