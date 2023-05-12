NRS Rapid City Future Sailors

230520-N-TI693-1291



RAPID CITY, S.D. (May 20, 2023) - Future Sailors Lex Zuniga, Joshua Frye, Lukas Leier, Malyki Herbaugh, Jenna Daniel, Alex Wells, and Dustin Baxter pose for a group photo during a 'Fair Winds and Following Seas' event hosted by Navy Recruiting Station Rapid City, part of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, at Canyon Lake Park in Rapid City, S.D., May 20, 2023. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

