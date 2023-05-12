230520-N-TI693-1021



RAPID CITY, S.D. (May 20, 2023) - Navy Counselor 1st Class Jason Standiford, recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Rapid City, back left, speaks to future Sailor RayAnn Ward's family, front left, during a 'Fair Winds and Following Seas' event hosted by Navy Recruiting Station Rapid City, part of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, at Canyon Lake Park in Rapid City, S.D., May 20, 2023. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

