Partnerships are key to the Landpower Network in the Indo-Pacific

HONOLULU, Hawaii—The 10th annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition, commonly referred to as LANPAC, demonstrated the vast network of land power in the Indo-Pacific region by bringing together delegations from nearly 30 countries, including 14 Chiefs of Army.



“There is a growing strategic uncertainty in the Indo-Pacific. This demands and necessitates that Armies in this region pull together and draw closer as partners,” said Gen. Charles A. Flynn, Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific.



LANPAC showcased the fundamental and essential roles of land forces in the Indo-Pacific region and the underscored the importance of the network of U.S. allies and partners.



Over three days, Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific engaged in variety of discussions and panels focused on protecting a safe, stable and secure Indo-Pacific. According to Flynn, the time for landpower is now.



“The time is now for the United States Army to tell our story about the vital role that our Army has long played—and is playing—in the Indo-Pacific,” said Flynn. “And to broadcast the special nature of partnerships among armies across the region. And the identity and purpose of those relationships for maintaining peace.”



The next time senior army leaders from nations across the Indo-Pacific will come together will be in September for the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference, or IPACC, in New Delhi. The conference, held bi-annually, will be co-hosted by the United States Army Chief of Staff and the Senior Land Commander of India for 2023.



As with LANPAC, the conference later this year in New Delhi during the last week of September will bring senior army leaders together to discuss differences, establish trust, mitigate miscalculations, resolve challenges, and find commonality among the participating multinational-professional soldiers.



The fact that India is co-hosting IPACC—with the expected attendance of many of the region’s senior land force officials—is an important milestone for advancing the United States’ multilateral security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific represented by associations such as the Quad.



“Armies in this region are the foundation of the regional security architecture that binds the region together,” said Flynn.



During Flynn’s closing comments at LANPAC, he emphasized the importance of gathering at these venues by stressing, “the greatest counterweight we have to any adversary, coercive or irresponsible behavior is the work of us as a team. That is really the magic.”