    USARPAC CG meets with Soldiers during LANPAC 23

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Charles A. Flynn, U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, took time to discuss LANPAC 2023 with Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division during the symposium.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.21.2023 13:17
    Photo ID: 7808494
    VIRIN: 230517-A-UB287-221
    Resolution: 1108x1199
    Size: 549.49 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC CG meets with Soldiers during LANPAC 23, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships are key to the Landpower Network in the Indo-Pacific

    #USARPAC #LANPAC23

