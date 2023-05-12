Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANPAC 2023 Panel: Changes in Warfare

    LANPAC 2023 Panel: Changes in Warfare

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Frank Donovan, the vice commander, United States Special Operations Command, left, U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, the commander, United States Pacific Fleet and U.S. Army Gen. Charles A. Flynn, the commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific, discuss the changes in warfare during a panel discussion at the 10th Annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition 2023, in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 16, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Olivia Van Den Heuvel)

