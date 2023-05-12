U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Frank Donovan, the vice commander, United States Special Operations Command, left, U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, the commander, United States Pacific Fleet and U.S. Army Gen. Charles A. Flynn, the commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific, discuss the changes in warfare during a panel discussion at the 10th Annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition 2023, in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 16, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Olivia Van Den Heuvel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 21:52 Photo ID: 7807720 VIRIN: 230516-A-OL548-453 Resolution: 6564x4376 Size: 2.32 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LANPAC 2023 Panel: Changes in Warfare, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.