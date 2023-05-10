Veterans, Military Spouses Thrive at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering careers for Veterans and military spouses, strengthening the Department of Defense retailer’s mission of serving those who serve.



“Veterans and military spouses have unique competencies that translate into valuable skills in the workplace,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “National Military Appreciation Month is a good time to remind our Nation’s heroes that the Exchange is committed to supporting them as they achieve their career goals.”



Veterans, military spouses and dependents make up 46% of the Exchange’s U.S. workforce.

The Exchange has hired more than 57,000 Veterans and military spouses since 2013, part of its commitment to reach 75,000 heroes hired by 2030. Worldwide job vacancies are posted at ApplyMyExchange.com.



For many service members, the Exchange is more than just a job—it's an opportunity to continue serving their country while remaining connected to the military community.



“When I come to work, I don’t feel like I’m working,” said Army Veteran Roneice Hines, the Express manager at Ellsworth Air Force Base. “I feel like I’m serving a mission. This is some place where I can say, ‘I have a purpose here.”



The Exchange offers competitive pay and benefits, including paid vacation and sick leave. When Veterans join the Exchange as full-time associates, their military service time can be used toward their Exchange retirement benefit.



Additionally, the Exchange’s associate transfer program helps military spouses retain employment during permanent changes of station, allowing them to keep their benefits and build toward retirement.



“The Exchange afforded me a lot of opportunities in a position where I’ve had to relocate multiple times. … We’ve had to move to multiple locations and not once did the Exchange tell me. ‘We don’t have anything for you,’” said Kris Cubacub, an Air Force military spouse and Express manager at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.



The Exchange consistently garners industry recognition for its commitment to hiring Veterans and military spouses, including ranking for 2023 as the No. 1 Military Friendly Spouse Employer and a Top Ten Military Friendly Employer by Viqtory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse magazines. The Exchange was also recently named a Best for Vets by Military Times; Best of the Best by U.S. Veterans Magazine; and VETS Indexes Employer Awards 4-Star Employer.



The Exchange partners with several organizations that support Veterans and military families, including the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, Wounded Warrior Project, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, Private Public Partnership (P3) with the U.S. Army Reserve, Still Serving Veterans and Applied Development, LLC.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



