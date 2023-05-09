Veterans, Military Spouses Thrive at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

During National Military Appreciation Month, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service encourages Veterans and military spouses to consider a career with the DoD’s largest retailer. Learn more about the Exchange's commitment to hiring heroes: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2oY.

