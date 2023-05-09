Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans, Military Spouses Thrive at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    During National Military Appreciation Month, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service encourages Veterans and military spouses to consider a career with the DoD’s largest retailer. Learn more about the Exchange's commitment to hiring heroes: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2oY.

    Veterans, Military Spouses Thrive at the Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Veterans
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

