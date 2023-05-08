Local Navy Commands Participate in San Antonio Fiesta 2023

Photo By Allen Cordova | During the All-Veterans Memorial Service, Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, Commander, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Allen Cordova | During the All-Veterans Memorial Service, Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), and Cmdr. Damon Summerall, commanding officer of Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) Lackland, lay a flower wreath at the foot of the Vietnam War Memorial, to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The memorial service gives military and city leaders the opportunity to show support for our fellow veterans and pay their respects to those who have served before us. Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova/Released) see less | View Image Page

Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio along with other local Navy commands participated in the annual San Antonio Fiesta 2023, a multi-day event that celebrates the city’s rich cultural heritage.



Crew members from the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) were also in town, for the ship’s namesake visit. During their visit, they participated in numerous fiesta events, spoke with students at two high schools, pulled weeds and planted seeds at San Antonio’s Food Bank Garden and made an appearance on KENS 5’s morning show, “Great Day SA.”



The San Antonio Fiesta is a major cultural event in Texas and draws in thousands of people every year. The festival features food, music, parades and other activities that showcase the city’s rich heritage. This year NTAG San Antonio set up a booth at Joint Base San Antonio’s (JBSA) Open House. Cmdr. Joel Strong, executive officer, Navy Counselor Senior Chief Alterik Greene, chief recruiter, and recruiters from Navy Recruiting Station De Zavala provided information about the Navy’s various programs and answered questions from the attendees.



In addition to the JBSA’s Open House, Navy commands from Fort Sam Houston and Lackland Air Force Base came together and participated in the Pilgrimage to the Alamo, Texas Cavalier’s River Parade, Navy Day at the Alamo, Battle of Flower Parade, Fiesta Flambeau Parade and the All-Veterans Memorial Service.



“I am taken back by how military friendly this city is.” said Strong. “Here the Navy is not very big, but we had such an overwhelming response during the parades and all the events it’s mind blowing to me. The support we received from the San Antonio public is incredible.”



Overall, NTAG leadership said the Navy’s participation in the San Antonio Fiesta was a great success and they look forward to participating next year. The events provided an excellent opportunity for the Navy to engage with the local community and educate people on the Navy’s mission. By participating in events like the Fiesta, the Navy can continue to build strong relationships with the community and attract the best and brightest candidates to serve in the Navy.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.