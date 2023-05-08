Tech. Sgt. Kody Bowman's persistence has paid off as he recently received news of his selection to Officer Training School later this year at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.
Bowman, who serves as the 2nd Space Launch Squadron non-commissioned-officer-in-charge of safety, applied several times before finally being selected.
"The process of getting selected for OTS was a rigorous one. I applied several different times not knowing exactly what I needed to change each time. I took advice from various leaders to try and improve my chances of getting noticed," said Bowman.
Despite experiencing setbacks with his Air Force Officer Qualifying Test scores, Bowman kept applying and adjusted his package each time to improve his chances. He used his 3.8 GPA for his master's degree to explain why the board should overlook his low-test scores.
Bowman's experience is a testament to the program's rigorous selection process, which is designed to seek bright, educated Airmen and civilians who are ready to take the next step as leaders. Officer Training School is a nine-week, four-phase program that challenges individuals mentally and physically while providing them with the skills and confidence needed to lead Airmen.
Bowman's commander, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Shane Rexius, praised his outstanding performance.
"Tech Sgt. Bowman is an outstanding teammate, superstar in the squadron, and I'm thrilled for him to have the opportunity to lead in the Air Force as an officer," said Lt. Col. Rexius. "It will be tough to see him go, but I'm overjoyed to watch where he's headed."
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 18:53
|Story ID:
|444317
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Technical Sgt. Kody Bowman Gets Selected For Officer Training School, by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT