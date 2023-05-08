Technical Sgt. Kody Bowman Gets Selected For Officer Training School

Photo By Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kody Bowman, 2nd Space Launch Squadron noncommissioned...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kody Bowman, 2nd Space Launch Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of safety, poses for an official photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base Calif., Feb. 16, 2023. Officer Training School honor code is: We will not lie, steal, or cheat, nor tolerate among us anyone who does. OTS instructors expect each graduate to adopt the school’s honor code as the ethical standard maintained throughout their Air Force careers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley) see less | View Image Page

Tech. Sgt. Kody Bowman's persistence has paid off as he recently received news of his selection to Officer Training School later this year at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.



Bowman, who serves as the 2nd Space Launch Squadron non-commissioned-officer-in-charge of safety, applied several times before finally being selected.



"The process of getting selected for OTS was a rigorous one. I applied several different times not knowing exactly what I needed to change each time. I took advice from various leaders to try and improve my chances of getting noticed," said Bowman.



Despite experiencing setbacks with his Air Force Officer Qualifying Test scores, Bowman kept applying and adjusted his package each time to improve his chances. He used his 3.8 GPA for his master's degree to explain why the board should overlook his low-test scores.



Bowman's experience is a testament to the program's rigorous selection process, which is designed to seek bright, educated Airmen and civilians who are ready to take the next step as leaders. Officer Training School is a nine-week, four-phase program that challenges individuals mentally and physically while providing them with the skills and confidence needed to lead Airmen.



Bowman's commander, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Shane Rexius, praised his outstanding performance.



"Tech Sgt. Bowman is an outstanding teammate, superstar in the squadron, and I'm thrilled for him to have the opportunity to lead in the Air Force as an officer," said Lt. Col. Rexius. "It will be tough to see him go, but I'm overjoyed to watch where he's headed."