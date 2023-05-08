Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technical Sgt. Kody Bowman Gets Selected For Officer Training School

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Kody Bowman, 2nd Space Launch Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of safety, poses for an official photo at Vandenberg Space Force Base Calif., Feb. 16, 2023. Officer Training School honor code is: We will not lie, steal, or cheat, nor tolerate among us anyone who does. OTS instructors expect each graduate to adopt the school’s honor code as the ethical standard maintained throughout their Air Force careers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 18:53
    Photo ID: 7784271
    VIRIN: 230216-F-GJ070-1001
    Resolution: 2533x3547
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Hometown: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technical Sgt. Kody Bowman Gets Selected For Officer Training School, by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    resiliency
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Officer Training School
    OTS
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    VSFB

