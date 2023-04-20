STEM Celebration: DoN Promotes Student Outreach at Navy League STEM Expo

Photo By Michael Walls | Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby speaks with members of the U.S. Naval...... read more read more Photo By Michael Walls | Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby speaks with members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps at the recent Navy League STEM Expo, held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Hosted by the Navy League STEM Institute, the Expo was geared toward students in grades five through 12 but offered lots of engaging hands-on STEM activities for children of all ages. Additionally, the event, with representatives from the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and naval-related industries, provided students with an introduction to naval STEM careers and educational opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls) see less | View Image Page

Science and technology enthusiasts were treated to a day of educational fun at the recent Navy League STEM Expo, held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.



The free event gave local students the opportunity to engage and be inspired by all things STEM — or science, technology, engineering and math. It also enabled them to learn about the newest iteration of the Naval Horizons student essay contest — organized by the Department of the Navy’s (DoN) Naval STEM Coordination Office, located at the Office of Naval Research (ONR).



Hosted by the Navy League STEM Institute, the Expo was geared toward students in grades five through 12 but offered lots of engaging hands-on STEM activities for children of all ages. Additionally, the event, with representatives from the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and naval-related industries, provided students with an introduction to naval STEM careers and educational opportunities.



“This STEM Expo is truly important and valuable because it introduces young people to the possibilities of careers in STEM,” said Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby, who also serves as the Naval STEM executive.



“This is particularly true for STEM careers within the naval workforce. We need young people with new ideas, perspective and energy, who will one day make an impact on how we deliver technology to Sailors and Marines,” he continued.



Representatives at the DoN Naval STEM booth highlighted student opportunities such as internships, fellowships, scholarships and STEM competitions. For example, Naval Horizons is a STEM student essay contest featuring an educational video series with more than 40 videos highlighting scientists and engineers, including active-duty military personnel, working within the DoN. It aims to broaden the awareness of real-world science and technology challenges facing the Navy and Marine Corps today and help illuminate the many pathways to STEM careers.



The essay contest will close on Monday, May 29. Judges will select up to 5,000 winners, all of whom will be eligible to receive a $200 cash prize. Exceptional essays will be designated Naval Horizons Highest Honors and highlighted on the website at https://navalhorizons.us.



At the Expo, the DoN hosted nine booths highlighting various naval labs, commands and warfare centers. Among these was the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, which brought its Mobile Digital Fabrication Laboratory, called FabLab, specializing in 3D printing, laser cutting and other capabilities. Other exhibits included hands-on demonstrations in hydraulics, robotics, flight and more.



“This Expo allows students, parents and educators to directly connect with naval scientists and engineers and learn more about naval STEM opportunities through interactive demonstrations,” said Sandy Landsberg, who is both the Naval STEM Coordination Office executive and a division director in ONR’s Command, Control, Computing, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Targeting (C5ISRT) Department. “I was thrilled with the large turnout, and the opportunity to highlight our people’s talent. It allowed us to connect with a broad, diverse audience in a personal way, especially when that audience has STEM and maritime interests.”



The Navy League of the United States is an educational and advocacy organization supporting U.S. sea services: the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine. The STEM Expo helped kick off the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition, which is the largest maritime expo in the United States.



Warren Duffie Jr. is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.