STEM Celebration: DoN Promotes Student Outreach at Navy League STEM Expo

Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby speaks with members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps at the recent Navy League STEM Expo, held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.



Hosted by the Navy League STEM Institute, the Expo was geared toward students in grades five through 12 but offered lots of engaging hands-on STEM activities for children of all ages. Additionally, the event, with representatives from the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and naval-related industries, provided students with an introduction to naval STEM careers and educational opportunities.



(U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

