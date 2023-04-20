Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEM Celebration: DoN Promotes Student Outreach at Navy League STEM Expo

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Photo by Michael Walls 

    Office of Naval Research

    Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby (left, rear) watches a science demonstration at the recent Navy League STEM Expo, held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

    Hosted by the Navy League STEM Institute, the Expo was geared toward students in grades five through 12 but offered lots of engaging hands-on STEM activities for children of all ages. Additionally, the event, with representatives from the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and naval-related industries, provided students with an introduction to naval STEM careers and educational opportunities.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

