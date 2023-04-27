Senior Master Sgt. Hall Stands Out Amongst the Rest

CHARLOTTE-DOUGLAS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT BASE, N.C.-- Each year the Air National Guard honors four deserving airmen with the title of Outstanding Airman of the Year. The winners for 2023 were announced on March 19th, and the 145th Airlift Wing's, Senior Master Sgt. Tony Hall, won the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer category.



To be considered for this award, one must be nominated; to do that, you must go above and beyond.



Hall is the Superintendent of the 118th Air Support Operations Squadron, in addition to his primary duties he takes professional development courses, is part of the Senior Enlisted Council, assists with the Junior Enlisted Council, helps with the base’s mentorship program, and that’s just to name a few.



“We work four-by-ten (4 days/10 hours) shifts,” said Hall. “Monday is admin (administrative work) day, Tuesday is sync and sim (training simulator), Wednesday is medical and environmental training, and Thursday we go to the range,” explained Hall. “When I’m not being pulled in different directions, this is 30 to 40 percent of my work week.”



As the second in command to the Squadron Chief, Hall manages himself, other Airmen, and the unit programs.



“It was a no-brainer,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy S. Mullins, 118th Air Support Operations Squadron senior enlisted leader in reference to Hall. “Senior Master Sergeant Hall is a rock star. He does a great job with everything he does,” he went on about Hall. “He shows what it means

to pursue the Air Force foundational competencies of developing self, developing others, developing organizations, and developing ideas. His continual pursuit of growth is contagious, and it brings a new level of excellence to our unit. I would be doing him a disservice if I hadn’t

nominated him for this award.”



Unbeknownst to Hall, his servant spirit, hard work, and dedication to his troops did not go unnoticed, yet to him, it is just part of doing his job.



“Our job as leaders is to provide troops with development opportunities,” expressed Hall. “The cool thing about my job is it puts me in a position to lead people. I didn’t think I would be in such a position, so I didn’t put much value in it at first; but being able to lead people is a humbling thing, a servant thing.”

Senior Master Sgt. Hall Stands Out Amongst the Rest, by TSgt Mary McKnight