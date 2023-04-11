Nashville District accepting lease applications for proposed new marina at Old Hickory Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 24, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is soliciting proposals for development and operation of a new commercial concession marina at Old Hickory Lake.
Applications are being accepted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Real Estate Division, and must be received no later than 1 p.m. CDT, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, to be considered.
A Notice of Availability (NOA) was released to the public for solicitation of proposals at three competing sites in Sumner and Wilson Counties April 21, 2023. A copy of the Notice of Availability is posted on the USACE Digital Library website at https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/23465.
The sites made available in this NOA were also open for competition for lease under a prior NOA released to the public in 2007. It was subsequently cancelled due to the significant economic downturn in 2008-2010, and decreased market demand for boat slips.
Old Hickory Lake’s Resource Manager Dylon Anderson said increasing tourism and a boating industry boom are contributing to a demand for boat slips to stay ahead of market capacity.
Cathy Keith, Real Estate Division chief, said that the application process is extensive and requires all proposals to include a market analysis and feasibility study justifying any proposed development.
For questions regarding this NOA, please contact Niikorley Norals, Management and Disposal Branch chief, at 615-736-7881 or via e-mail at Niikorley.J.Norals2@usace.army.mil.
