Nashville District accepting lease applications for proposed new marina at Old Hickory Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is soliciting proposals for development and operation of a new commercial concession marina at Old Hickory Lake. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

