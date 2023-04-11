From Small Town to Traveling the World

Courtesy Photo | 230419-N-TI693-1001 FORT SNELLING, Minn. (April 19, 2023) - Navy Counselor 1st...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230419-N-TI693-1001 FORT SNELLING, Minn. (April 19, 2023) - Navy Counselor 1st Class Amanda Rasmussen, a U.S. Navy recruiter assigned to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains out of Rochester, Minn., poses for a photo after being selected as the recruiter in the spotlight, April 19, 2023. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released) see less | View Image Page

ROCHESTER, Minn. (Mar. 20, 2023) – Growing up and staying in a small town is not for everyone. Some people enjoy where they are and the comforts that come with being in a familiar place. For others, there is a spark from within that seeks to explore and visit places far off on the other side of the world.



For Navy Counselor 1st Class Amanda Rasmussen, she falls into the latter category. She knew she wanted to leave her familiar small town and explore what the world had to offer.



“I’ve always wanted to travel,” said Rasmussen. “After looking at all of the other branches, the Navy gave me the best opportunity to do that.”



Rasmussen joined the Navy out of the recruiting station in Lacrosse, Wisconsin, in July, 2013. Today she is still enjoying all the adventures the Navy has for her and is currently assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains.



“The Navy has given me stability and has helped me find my confidence,” said Rasmussen. “I have been able to build some great friendships and even start my own family.”



She returned to her hometown three years ago to give back to her community and show more opportunities to people who may not know they exist.



“I love recruiting,” said Rasmussen. “It gives me the chance to show people that there are opportunities outside of this area other than working at the Mayo Clinic.”



During the last three years, Rasmussen has made many accomplishments and set herself apart from her peers. She earned the position of Recruiter in Charge at her recruiting station, and is now in charge of recruiting in all of southern Minnesota.



“It’s a lot of driving but it gives more chances to reach out to more people and definitely keeps my days busy,” said Rasmussen.



Beyond just recruiting and showing people the opportunities the Navy has to offer, she is also an active member in her community.



“As a member of The American Legion Post 299 in Mable, I am proud of making a difference in my community and show that you can have success away from a small town,” said Rasmussen. “I also get to bring Navy awareness to the area through parades, funerals, and ceremonies.”



Rasmussen is an example of how opportunities are everywhere, you just have to look for them and have an open mind.



“I’m excited to be back,” said Rasmussen. “I get to come home to my daughter every day and become a pillar in my community at the same time.”



