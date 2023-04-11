Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Northern Plains Recruiter in the Spotlight

    NTAG Northern Plains Recruiter in the Spotlight

    FORT SNELLING, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    230419-N-TI693-1001

    FORT SNELLING, Minn. (April 19, 2023) - Navy Counselor 1st Class Amanda Rasmussen, a U.S. Navy recruiter assigned to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains out of Rochester, Minn., poses for a photo after being selected as the recruiter in the spotlight, April 19, 2023. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 14:14
    Photo ID: 7751285
    VIRIN: 230419-N-TI693-1001
    Resolution: 1514x2119
    Size: 743.69 KB
    Location: FORT SNELLING, MN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Northern Plains Recruiter in the Spotlight, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Small Town to Traveling the World

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CNRC
    #NTAGNorthernPlains
    #NTAG_NP
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT