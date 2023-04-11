NTAG Northern Plains Recruiter in the Spotlight

230419-N-TI693-1001



FORT SNELLING, Minn. (April 19, 2023) - Navy Counselor 1st Class Amanda Rasmussen, a U.S. Navy recruiter assigned to the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains out of Rochester, Minn., poses for a photo after being selected as the recruiter in the spotlight, April 19, 2023. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

