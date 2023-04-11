Tulsa District to host specialized engineering community

Photo By Brannen Parrish | Tim Paulus, Mechanical Engineering Community of Practice Lead, and Dawn Carney, Fire...... read more read more Photo By Brannen Parrish | Tim Paulus, Mechanical Engineering Community of Practice Lead, and Dawn Carney, Fire Protection, Mechanical, Electrical and Control System Section Chief from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters, visited the Tulsa District, April 11-13 to help plan the Fire Protection, Mechanical, Electrical and Control Systems COP meeting. Carney and Paulus sat down with Corpstruction to talk about the biennial event, which will take place May 2-3. Engineers from throughout the USACE will converge on Tulsa for the national meeting. To listen to their interview visit https://dvidshub.net/r/w6yncu or via Apple and Spotify podcast apps. see less | View Image Page

More than 100 engineers who specialize in the fields of fire protection, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and control systems are coming to Tulsa, May 2-3, for a community of practice meeting.



Tulsa District’s Engineering and Construction Division is hosting the Fire Mechanical Electrical Control Systems National Community of Practice Meeting.



According to Robert V. Felice, chief, Engineering Services at Tulsa District, Engineering and Construction Division planners have been working hard behind the scenes to make the meeting a success.



“It has been a highly collaborative effort between our local subject matter expert group in the Engineering Services Section, the Tulsa District Security Team, USACE Office of CIO/G6, the Central Oklahoma Area Office, Webbers Falls Lock & Dam 16 and powerhouse and many more,” said Felice.



“We look forward to the arrival of approximately 100 USACE fire protection, mechanical electrical and control systems engineers in person and several more virtual attendees all in the pursuit of continuing education, networking and sharing of lessons learned and best practices.”



A community of practice is a term that describes the people who work in a field or related disciplines.



Dawn M. Carney, an electrical engineer who is the Chief of the FMEC Section at Headquarters USACE, said COP meetings foster networking, problem solving and information sharing.



“We try to bring people together that have a common interest, so we focus on the disciplines, the electrical engineering disciplines, mechanical engineering disciplines, control system engineers and fire protection engineers that are out there across the Corps. And we have leaders for each of those disciplines that provide everybody in those disciplines resources and tools to do their job.”



The biennial meeting takes place in different locations each year. New Orleans District hosted the previous meeting.



Tulsa District’s geographic location made it an appropriate location for the meeting, said Tim Paulus, a mechanical engineer who is the Mechanical Engineering COP lead for Civil Works at Headquarters, USACE.



“We were trying to do something in the center of the country for the people on the west coast and the east coast. It limits their travel so that they don’t have to travel all the way across the country,” said Paulus.



“This is something that we’ve been pushing hard at headquarters the last three or four years. Really try to engage everybody in all our disciplines. We’ve got a lot of new people who have come on board since COVID.”



During their visit, Dawn Carney and Tim Paulus sat down with the Corpstruction Podcast to talk about the upcoming event. You can listen to their interview online at https://dvidshub.net/r/w6yncu and via the Apple and Spotify podcast apps.