Corpstruction - Tulsa to host specialized engineering community with Dawn Carney and Tim Paulus

Dan Carney and Tim Paulus of USACE Headquarters visited with Corpstruction to talk about the upcoming Fire Protection, Mechanical, Electrical and Control Systems Community of Practice Meeting in Tulsa in May.
Tulsa District to host specialized engineering community
Army Corps of Engineers
