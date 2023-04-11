Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - Tulsa to host specialized engineering community with Dawn Carney and Tim Paulus

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Dan Carney and Tim Paulus of USACE Headquarters visited with Corpstruction to talk about the upcoming Fire Protection, Mechanical, Electrical and Control Systems Community of Practice Meeting in Tulsa in May.

