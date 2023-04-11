Missouri River Spring Virtual Public Meeting - Make Up - April 20

The virtual meeting is open to the public and serves as a make up meeting for the canceled Missouri River Water Management public meeting, that were originally scheduled for April 4 and canceled due to blizzard conditions in South Dakota.
Meeting details are available at: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/Meetings/Article/3362069/spring-virtual-public-meeting-make-up-april-20/
For those unable to participate in the April 20 meeting, the April 3 meeting held in Bismarck, North Dakota was recorded and is available for viewing here: https://dvidshub.net/r/3rfarx.
Also available is the April 1 runoff forecast, which was issued on April 7.
https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/3355772/upper-basin-runoff-forecast-improves-with-spring-precipitation/
Meeting Details
Participants can connect to the meeting at: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m82094ea21533e2802f37186e9b5a1bf6
Join by meeting number
Meeting number (access code): 2764 392 8460
Meeting password: EWe9rcnP$22
Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)
+1-844-800-2712,,27643928460## US Toll Free
+1-669-234-1177,,27643928460## US Toll
Join by phone
+1-844-800-2712 US Toll Free
+1-669-234-1177 US Toll
Global call-in numbers | Toll-free calling restrictions
Join from a video system or application
Dial 27643928460@usace1.webex.com
You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter your meeting number.
Date Taken:
04.13.2023
Date Posted:
04.13.2023 17:28
Story ID:
442606
Location:
OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
