Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri River Spring Virtual Public Meeting - Make Up - April 20

    Missouri River Spring Virtual Public Meeting - Make Up - April 20

    Photo By Eileen Williamson | A virtual make up meeting has been scheduled for April 20 at 1 p.m. after two...... read more read more

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Story by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The virtual meeting is open to the public and serves as a make up meeting for the canceled Missouri River Water Management public meeting, that were originally scheduled for April 4 and canceled due to blizzard conditions in South Dakota.

    Meeting details are available at: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/Meetings/Article/3362069/spring-virtual-public-meeting-make-up-april-20/

    For those unable to participate in the April 20 meeting, the April 3 meeting held in Bismarck, North Dakota was recorded and is available for viewing here: https://dvidshub.net/r/3rfarx.

    Also available is the April 1 runoff forecast, which was issued on April 7.
    https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/3355772/upper-basin-runoff-forecast-improves-with-spring-precipitation/

    Meeting Details
    Participants can connect to the meeting at: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m82094ea21533e2802f37186e9b5a1bf6
    Join by meeting number
    Meeting number (access code): 2764 392 8460
    Meeting password: EWe9rcnP$22
    Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)
    +1-844-800-2712,,27643928460## US Toll Free
    +1-669-234-1177,,27643928460## US Toll
    Join by phone
    +1-844-800-2712 US Toll Free
    +1-669-234-1177 US Toll
    Global call-in numbers | Toll-free calling restrictions
    Join from a video system or application
    Dial 27643928460@usace1.webex.com
    You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter your meeting number.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 17:28
    Story ID: 442606
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Spring Virtual Public Meeting - Make Up - April 20, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Missouri River Spring Virtual Public Meeting - Make Up - April 20

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri River
    Runoff
    Webinar
    Virtual Public Meeting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT