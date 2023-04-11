Missouri River Spring Virtual Public Meeting - Make Up - April 20

Photo By Eileen Williamson | A virtual make up meeting has been scheduled for April 20 at 1 p.m. after two...... read more read more Photo By Eileen Williamson | A virtual make up meeting has been scheduled for April 20 at 1 p.m. after two in-person meetings were canceled due to weather on April 4. The virtual meeting can be accessed at the QR code and the url in the graphic. see less | View Image Page

The virtual meeting is open to the public and serves as a make up meeting for the canceled Missouri River Water Management public meeting, that were originally scheduled for April 4 and canceled due to blizzard conditions in South Dakota.



Meeting details are available at: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/Meetings/Article/3362069/spring-virtual-public-meeting-make-up-april-20/



For those unable to participate in the April 20 meeting, the April 3 meeting held in Bismarck, North Dakota was recorded and is available for viewing here: https://dvidshub.net/r/3rfarx.



Also available is the April 1 runoff forecast, which was issued on April 7.

https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/3355772/upper-basin-runoff-forecast-improves-with-spring-precipitation/



Meeting Details

Participants can connect to the meeting at: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m82094ea21533e2802f37186e9b5a1bf6

Join by meeting number

Meeting number (access code): 2764 392 8460

Meeting password: EWe9rcnP$22

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-844-800-2712,,27643928460## US Toll Free

+1-669-234-1177,,27643928460## US Toll

Join by phone

+1-844-800-2712 US Toll Free

+1-669-234-1177 US Toll

Global call-in numbers | Toll-free calling restrictions

Join from a video system or application

Dial 27643928460@usace1.webex.com

You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter your meeting number.