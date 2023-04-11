Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Spring Virtual Public Meeting - Make Up - April 20

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    A virtual make up meeting has been scheduled for April 20 at 1 p.m. after two in-person meetings were canceled due to weather on April 4. The virtual meeting can be accessed at the QR code and the url in the graphic.

    TAGS

    Water Management
    Missouri River
    Public Meeting
    Runoff

