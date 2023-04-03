We Are MSC: Bosun Andre Sutton

FORT EUSTIS, Va. (April 6, 2023)—I recently had the opportunity to meet with Military Sealift Command Bosun Andre Sutton, Damage Controlman and instructor and MSC’s Training Center East on Fort Eustis, Virginia. We met at the Fort Eustis Aquatic Center, where newly hired Civil Service Mariners (CIVMAR) and fleet return CIVMARs receive waterborne survival training and Surface Rescue Swimmer Candidates receive training and evaluation. Here are some of the highlights of our conversation.



What are some of your roles and responsibilities both as a Damage Controlman and instructor?



Sutton-As a Damage Controlman and instructor, my job is to train MSC’s junior mariners on small arms, underway replenishment-at-sea (UNREP) and I teach life-saving at-sea techniques. I also work with Surface Rescue Swimmer candidates to ensure they are sufficiently conditioned to fill that role.



The MSC Surface Rescue Swimmer Program consists of a cadre of MSC CIVMARs who are trained to evaluate the condition of survivors in the water and provide immediate assistance to ensure their successful at-sea recovery.



How long have you served with MSC?



Sutton-I have been with MSC since 2002; just short of 22 years.



Prior to becoming an MSC instructor, what were some of your previous duty stations?



Sutton-I have sailed on MSC ships for 20 years as a Bosun. I have been on so many MSC ships both as a Ship’s Bosun and an UNREP Bosun. I honestly don’t know how many ships I have been on. It would probably be easier for me to name the ships I have not been on. I have sailed on approximately 20 MSC ships.



What were you doing prior to joining MSC?



Sutton-Prior to joining MSC, I was active duty in the U.S. Navy. I joined the Navy as a Radioman. Radioman was not a good fit for me so I went to Deck Department as an undesignated Sailor. Once I got to Deck Department, I fell in love with the community and became a Boatswains Mate. I did 12 years in the Navy and decided to leave active duty service and join MSC.



What made you decide to join MSC after your time in the Navy?



Sutton-Money (chuckling). I found that I got paid a bit more money sailing with MSC while doing the exact same things I was doing at work as I was when I was in the Navy. My wife was pregnant with triplets and we needed to bring in a bit more money.



I understand there is some exciting news for the Sutton family in regards to the Navy?



Sutton-I have 20 year-old triplets and a 28 year-old daughter. My triplets just joined the Navy and they are the first set of Black triplets to join the Navy. They are the first set of triplets to join the same branch of the military at the same time. My 28-year-old daughter is getting ready to graduate from Navy Boot Camp. My wife is also prior Navy and we are very proud that they decided to follow our path to join the military and serve their country.



I also understand that you have some exciting news yourself in regards to the Navy?



Sutton-I decided to go back into the U.S. Navy Reserves, so as to not only be a father to my children but to also be a shipmate and serve right alongside them. So we inspired our children to join the Navy and in-turn, they inspired me to go back into the Navy.



Do you have any advice for CIVMARs who are striving to succeed as part of the MSC team?



Sutton-My advice applies to not only CIVMARs but to service members as well. Pay attention to detail. If you pay attention to detail, things will run smooth for you. Also, don’t stay stagnant. Some of our folks can become comfortable and become stagnant. Don’t be left behind by settling for the ‘easy.’ Strive to keep moving up and look for ways to take on more responsibility.



Is there anything you would like to add?



Sutton-The Navy saved my life. I was headed down the wrong path; as many urban kids are. I decided to join the military to get out of that environment and I have been doing well ever since. After the Navy, my family enjoys a life of abundance with MSC. Now I get to serve in the Navy, with my children and with MSC; and you can’t ask for anything better than that.

