FORT EUSTIS, Va. (February 20, 2023)--Bosun Andre Sutton, a Damage Controlman and instructor at Military Sealift Command's East Coast Training Center poses for a photograph at the Fort Eustis Aquadic Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill Mesta)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 12:32
|Photo ID:
|7725872
|VIRIN:
|230220-N-OH262-0001
|Resolution:
|2996x3007
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, We Are MSC: Bosun Andre Sutton, by Bill Mesta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
We Are MSC: Bosun Andre Sutton
