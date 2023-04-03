Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Are MSC: Bosun Andre Sutton

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Bill Mesta 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    FORT EUSTIS, Va. (February 20, 2023)--Bosun Andre Sutton, a Damage Controlman and instructor at Military Sealift Command's East Coast Training Center poses for a photograph at the Fort Eustis Aquadic Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill Mesta)

