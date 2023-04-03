79th Quartermaster Company competes in Phillip Connelly program final four

On March 11th, 2023, the 79th Quartermaster Company (Houston, Tx.) competed in the Phillip Connelly food service competition at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis. The Phillip Connelly program was established to test Army culinary specialists’ food services capabilities, expertise, and professionalism in an austere environment.



Capt. Pedro Bermudez, the commander for the 79th Quartermaster Company, said he was proud of his team for making it to the final four of the Company Reserve Field Category. “The competition focuses on the 92G, culinary specialist, but it’s a total team effort,” says Bermudez. “Each [military occupational skill] does its part in the competition. From the drivers who transport the mobile kitchen trailer to the mechanics who maintain the vehicles. Everyone plays a role.”



The Connelly competition is aligned with the National Restaurant Association and the Department of the Army (DA). The National Restaurant Association participates in the evaluation of finalists, and it offers other culinary training opportunities.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 Charles Hunter, the U.S. Army Reserve Command Food Service Branch Chief, represented the Depart of the Army as an evaluator. He says that “this competition is the only excellence awards program in the Army that it takes an entire company for its soldiers to be successful.”



Culinary Specialist Jackie Tillman said that the most challenging part of the competition was serving on time. “As a culinary team, we ensured we made the service deadline.” This year the 79th Quartermaster Company’s meal service was in conjunction with their annual weapons range qualification. “As Soldiers rotated off the M4 qualification range, we wanted to ensure they had a good meal.”

The final results have not been determined, but Chief Hunter awarded Capt. Bermudez and his team the Phillip Connelly award trophy for making it to the final four of the competition.

