On March 11th, 2023, the 79th Quartermaster Company (Houston, Tx.) competed in the Phillip Connelly food service competition at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis. The Phillip Connelly program was established to test Army culinary specialists’ food services capabilities, expertise, and professionalism in an austere environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 13:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878542
|VIRIN:
|230311-A-NV630-462
|Filename:
|DOD_109554713
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 79th Quartermaster Company competes in Phillip Connelly program final four, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
