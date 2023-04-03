Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    79th Quartermaster Company competes in Phillip Connelly program final four [Image 3 of 3]

    79th Quartermaster Company competes in Phillip Connelly program final four

    CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    On March 11th, 2023, the 79th Quartermaster Company (Houston, Tx.) competed in the Phillip Connelly food service competition at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis. The Phillip Connelly program was established to test Army culinary specialists’ food services capabilities, expertise, and professionalism in an austere environment.

    This work, 79th Quartermaster Company competes in Phillip Connelly program final four [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

