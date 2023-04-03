79th Quartermaster Company competes in Phillip Connelly program final four

On March 11th, 2023, the 79th Quartermaster Company (Houston, Tx.) competed in the Phillip Connelly food service competition at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis. The Phillip Connelly program was established to test Army culinary specialists’ food services capabilities, expertise, and professionalism in an austere environment.

