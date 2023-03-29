Pleasant Grove closing for parking lot paving

Courtesy Photo | Pleasant Grove Recreation Area in Celina, Tennessee, is closing to all recreational...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pleasant Grove Recreation Area in Celina, Tennessee, is closing to all recreational use beginning on or around April 6, 2023, to repair, pave and stripe the parking lot. The anticipated closure should last through April 20, 2023. This timeframe may adjust based on weather. (USACE Photo by Park Ranger Sondra Carmen) see less | View Image Page

CELINA, Tenn. (March 30, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Pleasant Grove Recreation Area at Dale Hollow Lake in Celina, Tennessee, is closing to all recreational use beginning on or around April 6, 2023, to repair, pave and stripe the parking lot. The anticipated closure should last through April 20, 2023. This timeframe may adjust based on weather.



Park Ranger Sondra Carmen said visitors to the area can expect maintenance equipment to begin mobilizing onsite Monday April 3.



“Users will still be able to access the area during the mobilization but should park in a manner that will not conflict with staged equipment,” Carmen said.



Launching, bicycle, pedestrian and sight-seeing traffic will not be allowed in the area during the actual paving process. This closure provides for the safety of the contractors while making room for the equipment utilized and provides for expediency during the repair and paving process.



During the closure, barriers or cones will be placed at the entrance to Pleasant Grove. Those desiring to launch in the vicinity should consider Dale Hollow Marina at Cedar Hill. For those desiring to use a Corps access point that accepts the Army Corps of Engineers Annual Day Use Pass, please launch at Lillydale or Obey River day use recreation areas.



The public can call the Dale Hollow Lake Resource Manager’s Office at (931) 243-3136 for more information.



