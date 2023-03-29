Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pleasant Grove closing for parking lot paving

    Pleasant Grove closing for parking lot paving

    CELINA, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.06.1680

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Pleasant Grove Recreation Area in Celina, Tennessee, is closing to all recreational use beginning on or around April 6, 2023, to repair, pave and stripe the parking lot. The anticipated closure should last through April 20, 2023. This timeframe may adjust based on weather. (USACE Photo by Park Ranger Sondra Carmen)

    Pleasant Grove closing for parking lot paving

    TAGS

    Tennessee
    Closure
    Corps of Engineers
    Celina
    Dale Hollow Lake
    Pleasant Grove Recreation Area

