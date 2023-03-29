Pleasant Grove closing for parking lot paving

Pleasant Grove Recreation Area in Celina, Tennessee, is closing to all recreational use beginning on or around April 6, 2023, to repair, pave and stripe the parking lot. The anticipated closure should last through April 20, 2023. This timeframe may adjust based on weather. (USACE Photo by Park Ranger Sondra Carmen)

