NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY COMMANDER EMPHASIZES THE IMPORTANCE OF READING TO A CLASS AT PATRONIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Cmdr. Mosi read the children's book "The Smart Cookie" by Jory John and Pete Oswald, emphasizing the importance of reading and the knowledge it can provide.



"Reading is the gateway to knowledge and it is the shortest way of exposing ourselves to information no matter what, because there are books on all topics," said Cmdr. Mosi. "I read a lot, my kids read a lot and I fully encourage reading all the time."



Carol Senn, the school's certified library media specialist, shared the sentiment, adding that having a military leader like Cmdr. Mosi emphasize the importance of reading can leave a lasting impact on students.



"In our community, we have both the Air Force and the Navy here, it shows them that reading is important even with our military, reading is important," said Senn. "Having Cmdr. Mosi here today, students are going to remember this for a long time, but also he will be able to share his love for reading, because it’s something he values."



The event was part of Patronis Elementary’s month-long literacy celebration, aimed at promoting a love for reading and improving students' literacy skills. Cmdr. Mosi's visit served as a reminder to students that reading is a valuable tool in all aspects of life.

