    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA PC COMMANDING OFFICER [Image 3 of 5]

    NSA PC COMMANDING OFFICER

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.1680

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Merritt 

    Naval Support Activity Panama City

    PANAMA CITY, FL. (March 30, 2023) – Naval Support Activity Panama City Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Michael Mosi, visited Patronis Elementary School on Thursday to read to fourth graders as part of the school's literacy month..(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Merritt)

    Date Taken: 03.06.1680
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 14:23
    Photo ID: 7712188
    VIRIN: 230329-N-OT328-0026
    Resolution: 5451x3894
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    This work, NSA PC COMMANDING OFFICER [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY COMMANDER EMPHASIZES THE IMPORTANCE OF READING TO A CLASS AT PATRONIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

    NSAPC

