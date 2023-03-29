NSA PC COMMANDING OFFICER

PANAMA CITY, FL. (March 30, 2023) – Naval Support Activity Panama City Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Michael Mosi, visited Patronis Elementary School on Thursday to read to fourth graders as part of the school's literacy month..(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Merritt)
NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY COMMANDER EMPHASIZES THE IMPORTANCE OF READING TO A CLASS AT PATRONIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
