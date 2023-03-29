Old Hickory Lake clearing storm debris as campgrounds reopen

Courtesy Photo | Several trees are seen fallen down March 21, 2023, following recent storms at Cedar...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Several trees are seen fallen down March 21, 2023, following recent storms at Cedar Creek Campground on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Park Ranger Emily Johnson) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 30, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is working to remove storm debris from Cages Bend Campground in Gallatin, Tennessee, and Cedar Creek Campground in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake. Both campgrounds open Saturday, April 1, as scheduled.



Over the past several weeks, two weather related events brought down several trees and the maintenance staff continues to minimize safety hazards. The Corps of Engineers staff at the Old Hickory Lake Resource Manager’s Office are working with individuals that already have reservations to ensure they have an enjoyable stay at these two campgrounds.



“No campsites at Cages Bend campground are impacted by cancellations due to the damage,” said Park Ranger Emily Johnson. “We have been working with campers at Cedar Creek Campground to alter their reservations during the ongoing cleanup effort.”



Dylon Anderson, Old Hickory Lake Resource manager, said his team is removing remaining debris and hazards, even as the campgrounds reopen. He said some things campers should be aware and prepared for include the possibility of noise associated with the work and vehicles traveling in and out to haul the debris.



“Our plan is to open up on schedule with as small of an impact as possible to our customers,” Anderson said. “Areas of concern may be roped off with caution tape; we urge our customers to avoid these areas until all debris and hazards have been removed.”



The public can call Old Hickory Lake at 615-822-4846 or Recreation.Gov at 877-444-6777 for more info.



