    Old Hickory Lake clearing storm debris as campgrounds reopen

    MT. JULIET, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Several trees are seen fallen down March 21, 2023, following recent storms at Cedar Creek Campground on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Park Ranger Emily Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 13:55
    Location: MT. JULIET, TN, US
    Corps of Engineers
    Storm Damage
    Debris
    Camping
    Old Hickory Lake
    Cedar Creek Campground

